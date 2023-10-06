BJP only party fighting as national party amid 'family outfits' all over country, says Nadda

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI) The BJP is the only party fighting as a national party amid "family parties" all over the country and it is working in every state for a strong nation, BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday.

Advertisment

Addressing the state council meeting of BJP's Telangana unit on city outskirts, he highlighted the Modi government's welfare schemes and achievements and exhorted the party leaders to reach out to the voters ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

"The only political party now which is fighting as a national party is BJP. And, mark my words. Today or tomorrow, it will be BJP in every state where with ideology, party will be working for the strong nation," he said.

He recalled that the saffron party had the courage of passing a resolution in favour of separate Telangana way back in 1997 at a meeting held at Kakinada, a city in present day Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisment

Telangana state was formed in 2014.

Noting that the country was going through a political crisis, he alleged that the Congress ignored regional aspirations despite being a national party, which led to formation of regional parties.

".. Congress at that time ignored the regional aspirations of the people of the region. That is why, slowly, regional parties cropped up in every state. TRS also came the same way," he said.

Advertisment

He cited the examples of National Conference and PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, SAD in Punjab, Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, RJD in Bihar, TMC in West Bengal, JMM in Jharkhand, YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh, DMK in Tamil Nadu, NCP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Targetting the Congress, he said, "it also did not remain a national party..." In Telangana, only CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and other family members call the shots, he claimed.

Nadda dubbed the ruling BRS as 'Bhrashtachar (corruption) Rishwat (bribe) Samiti'.

Advertisment

Referring to the leak of question papers of exams conducted by the Telangana state public service commission, the BJP chief asked the youth of the state whether they wanted such a government.

"Such a government needs to be given the leave, lock, stock and barrel," he said.

He took exception to BRS' ties with AIMIM and labelled the Hyderabad-based party as "Razakars" (armed supporters of erstwhile Nizam).

Asserting that 13.50 crore people emerged out of poverty (above the poverty line) during the Modi regime, he said India was one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Nadda also referred to PM Modi's announcements of a tribal university and constitution of National Turmeric Board during his recent visit to Telangana that would benefit the state in a big way. PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH