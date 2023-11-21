BJP only party that speaks against money culture in elections: Pema Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu claimed that the BJP is the only party that boldly speaks against money culture in elections.

Attending a massive meeting of the BJP at Seppa, the headquarters of East Kameng district, along with Union Earth Science Minister Kiren Rijiju and MLAs of the district, Khandu on Monday called upon the party workers to fight money culture in elections.

Hailing BJP as the only party that can deliver, Khandu said that BJP is the cleanest amongst all political parties, a party communique said here.

"BJP is the only party that can boldly speak against money culture in elections. I urge you all to campaign for a fair election that is based on performance and not on which candidate can pay how much in cash or kind," he said.

"A leader who buys votes will never deliver. Let us unite in the fight against this malpractice to uphold the sanctity of democracy and thwart corruption", he added.

The chief minister urged party workers to create awareness of the various welfare schemes and projects of both the central and state governments so that the last person in the remotest village can know what the BJP government is doing for him.

Khandu laid the foundation stone for the BJP district office to be constructed at Wessang.

He also laid the foundation stones of an outdoor sports stadium at Seppa and one RCC bridge over Kameng river to connect Seppa town with New Seppa.