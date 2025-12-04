BJP opens '27 poll campaign against Sukhu govt with huge rally in Dharamshala

Dharamshala/Shimla, Dec 4 (PTI) Thousands of BJP workers descended at Zorawar stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday in a rally against the Congress's three-year "misrule" at the helm.

A sea of saffron swum in the stadium as the BJP denounced the Congress over its "utter failure" in implementing its poll guarantees, and alleged administrative failure, deterioration of law and order, and closure of institutions. The BJP claimed that 20,000 workers from across the state gathered in the stadium. The party, in a statement, said it will intensify its booth-to-booth outreach to expose the failures of the Congress government and ensure its defeat in 2027.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged that Congress was on a mission to sell out Himachal Pradesh's interests with its increase in taxes, fees, and debt liability.

The former chief minister alleged that the Sukhvinder Sukhu government sold more than 112 bighas of Palampur University land to "his friends" and decried him for celebrating three years of his rule at a time when the state was still recovering from monsoon devastation. "The CM crossed all limits of shamelessness by deciding to celebrate the government's three years in Mandi, where several people died, hundreds were rendered homeless, and some are still buried under rubble," Jai Ram Thakur said.

He also accused Sukhu of being "anti-Sanatan" over his stating that Congress won the election in a state with a 97 per cent Hindu population. He insisted that it was not a political rally but a public outcry against the Congress government. Calling the Congress a "modern-day Kaurava army," Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur said the "Eat-Drink-Enjoy Government" was pushing Himachal towards destruction. He said the Congress lost the Special Category status given to the state, stalled central projects, and failed to deliver even basic facilities in districts like Sirmaur. The MP said that all ten guarantees of Rahul Gandhi's so-called "Khata-Khat Model" and all promises made by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra failed in Himachal. BJP State In-charge Shrikant Sharma said the Congress failed to come good on its promise of Rs 1,500 per month to women, as also in getting the youths jobs. Sanjay Tandon, another BJP leader, termed the rally a public uprising against the Congress government. PTI BPL VN VN