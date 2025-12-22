BJP opposes hate speech Bill as party indulges in provocative speeches: CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru, Dec 22 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the BJP is opposing hate speech legislation passed by the state legislature, as the saffron party is allegedly involved in making hateful and provocative speeches.

He said the government has brought in the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill to maintain peace and brotherhood in society and to put an end to hate speeches.

The Bill has been passed by both houses of the state legislature, amid BJP and JD(S)' strong opposition, during the winter session in Belagavi that concluded on December 19. It will now be sent to the Governor for his assent, for the Bill to become law.

The BJP, which has termed the Bill as "draconian", "direct attack on free speech" and "dangerous tool for political vendetta", has written to the Governor of Karnataka not to give assent to the Bill.

"Only those making hate and provocative speech will oppose (the Bill). If you don't make such speeches, why will some file a criminal case against you?" Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question.

Asking as to why the BJP is worried, he said, the proposed legislation is applicable to everyone, whether they are from the Congress, BJP, JD(S) or any other party.

"Why are you (BJP) opposing? Will there be peace in society if there are hate speeches? To maintain peace and brotherhood in society, this Bill has been brought. Hate speeches have increased in recent days, so to prohibit them, we have taken this step," he added.

Asked as to why the BJP is opposed to the Bill, the CM said, "It means that they are making provocative speeches." The Bill proposes a jail term of one year, extendable up to seven years, with a fine of Rs 50,000 for a hate crime. For repeated offences, the maximum imprisonment will be seven years, with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Stating that the funds under the "Gruha Lakshmi" scheme have not been released to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries for the months of February and March, Siddaramaiah said, "We are examining its release." Rs 2,000 monthly assistance is being paid to the woman head of every family under the Gruha Lakshmi.

To a question on BJP targeting the government regarding the non-release of funds, Siddaramaiah said, "Is BJP giving (funds) to target us? ...we have given money to beneficiaries for 23 months so far, can we give it without having funds? Is it possible to misappropriate the money when money is paid directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts?" PTI KSU ADB