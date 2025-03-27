BJP organisational leaders expected to meet next month

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Senior organisational leaders of the BJP, including its state presidents, are likely to meet in the first half of the next month amid the ongoing exercise for the election of its national president.

Once a majority of the BJP's state units elect their heads, the party is expected to formally announce the schedule for electing its next president who will replace J P Nadda.

Though there is no official word on the agenda of the meeting, it is likely to be related to the organisational elections.