BJP out to finish allies, Shinde visited Delhi to save his party: Maharashtra Congress chief

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal claimed on Saturday that the ruling BJP was out to finish its allies, and deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde "rushed" to Delhi to save his party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party wanted its allies -- the Shiv Sena led by Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar -- to contest the coming local body polls on their own in order to finish them politically, he alleged.

"Realising this plan, Shinde rushed to Delhi to plead for his party's survival," Sapkal told reporters.

Shinde visited the national capital on Friday and returned to the city on Saturday morning.

"The so-called `triple-engine' government of the BJP, Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP is full of internal strife. There is intense one-upmanship among the three parties, raising serious doubts about the stability of this alliance," the Congress leader further said.

Talking about the alleged suicide of a woman doctor in Satara district, Sapkal accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, of being "insensitive and incompetent." "It has been 24 hours since the incident came to light, yet he has not spoken a word. There are attempts to suppress the case. The woman doctor had complained earlier, but no action was taken. There are even allegations of pressure to alter the postmortem report," he said.

Taking a swipe at Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Sapkal said that the BJP's "style of lying with confidence" seemed to have rubbed off on Pawar. PTI MR KRK