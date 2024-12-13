BJP out to sensitise slum areas ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi: In a move to address and understand the issues faced by slum dwellers, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising interactive sessions across Delhi ahead of assembly elections due early next year.

Advertisment

Slum dwellers comprise a significant section of voters in Delhi and are widely believed to be mostly voters of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal, who is leading the comprehensive reach-out campaign across slum areas, engaged with the community in a corner meeting at 'Pili Kothi' in Chandni Chowk on Friday.

In an informal setting over a cup of tea, Mittal heard the challenges faced by the people living in slum areas and assured them that the BJP would resolve their problems related to water, sanitation, and electricity.

Advertisment

Showcasing a hands-on approach to governance, the meeting included discussions on various welfare measures and potential developments for the area, with a focus on bringing hope and change directly to the doorstep of those in need.

Addressing the concerns about unemployment among slum dwellers, Mittal informed the gathering about the upcoming job fair on December 23, which is being organised by Delhi BJP in partnership with an NGO, Sampark Bharti.

Mittal in his X post said, "भाजपा का संकल्प है झुग्गीवासियों की समस्याओं को समझना और उनके अधिकारों और विकास की दिशा में ठोस कदम उठाना" which translates to "BJP is committed to understanding the problems of slum dwellers and taking solid steps towards their rights and development."

Advertisment

पीली कोठी, चाँदनी चौक दिल्ली में झुग्गी बस्ती नुक्कड़ सभा का आयोजन हुआ। भाजपा का संकल्प है झुग्गीवासियों की समस्याओं को समझना और उनके अधिकारों और विकास की दिशा में ठोस कदम उठाना। अब हर झुग्गी तक पहुंचेगी उम्मीद और बदलाव की किरण।@BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/mms7JFPhtv — Visshnu Mittal (@visshnumittal) December 12, 2024

Sensing the opportunity to form its government in Delhi, the BJP is connecting with grassroots levels, ensuring that the voices of all citizens, including those in marginalised communities, are heard and addressed.

Advertisment

Mittal said senior party leaders will stay in slum clusters on December 15 night to interact with people regarding the issues they face.

On Sunday, the Delhi BJP organised protests at 968 small and large slum clusters in Delhi to highlight the local issues arising from the "negligence" of the AAP government.

Addressing the participants in the protest held at the Govindpuri slum of the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that due to the "corruption" of the Kejriwal government, the condition of slum areas has deteriorated.

Advertisment

North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia, who led the protest in the JJ colony Bawana, charged that poor condition of toilets and drains and electricity bills have forced slum residents to live in deplorable conditions and the AAP government is responsible for this.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat, West Delhi MP, addressed protesters at the Goyla Dairy slum. She charged that for the past 10 years, the AAP government has treated slum residents merely as a vote bank and as a result of this, they are living in "subhuman conditions today".

Other BJP MPs, senior leaders such as Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, MLAs Abhay Verma, OP Sharma and Jitendra Mahajan and former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay also participated in the protests in various assembly constituencies.