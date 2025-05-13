BJP overhauls organisational set-up to face upcoming local bodies' polls in Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) The BJP has announced the appointment of 58 organisational district heads in Maharashtra and over 100 mandal chiefs for Mumbai ahead of the upcoming local governing body elections, including the Mumbai civic body.

The major takeaway is overhauling the organisational setup for urban areas in the state, particularly in Mumbai, by adjusting the size of mandals and setting the maximum age limit of 45 years for mandal chiefs to tap young voters, party leaders said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the announcement on appointments on X, emphasising that the new district heads will focus on the upcoming elections, which involve municipal corporations, councils, and zilla parishads.

Previously, one legislative assembly constituency was viewed as one mandal, but now, each constituency comprises three mandals, with each mandal covering two municipal wards.

"This creation of new posts will benefit the party in the long run as new leadership will emerge among these people," a Mumbai BJP leader said.

Former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporator and BJP spokesperson Bhalchandra Shirsat noted that the party has set a maximum age limit of 45 years for mandal chiefs.

Of the total 108 mandal chiefs in Mumbai, one-third are women.

"The party strictly maintained that a mandal chief's age cannot be more than 45 years. There are now 108 mandal chiefs in Mumbai, of whom some are new and lack sufficient experience. But the party remained strict on its principles, which would definitely benefit it in the long run," Shirsat said.

He rued that some capable leaders had to relinquish their posts due to age restrictions, noting that the party prioritised its principles.

"I can say confidently that no other political party in Maharashtra dares to decisively work on the next batch of leadership, which will play a crucial role after 10 years. The BJP has also taken similar decisions at the state and national levels," he stated.

Speaking on the upcoming BMC elections, Shirsat said the BJP wants to win the Mumbai civic body pols, but the changes at the organisational level are bigger than this goal.

"I am confident that the party will get its fresh leadership at the local level from these changes, as the voters' average age is also lowered. More voters are below 60 years of age, and we want to tap them by elevating similar age group party workers to leadership roles," he added.

Another BJP leader said that people want change in BMC, which was ruled by the Shiv Sena (undivided) for over two decades.

Touted as the richest civic body, the BMC has an annual budget of Rs 74,427 crore.

"We feel that the people want change, and we are offering some good alternatives. To reach out to maximum voters, we have created more mandals and chiefs. It will definitely make a difference as elections require a huge organisational machinery and we do have it," he added.

The Supreme Court last week directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold the long-pending elections to local bodies within four months. PTI ND NSK