'I lost my membership, house and even uterus but gained freedom from fear': Mahua Moitra hits out at BJP

New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra hit out at the ruling party for suspending her in the last Lok Sabha session, saying they paid a very heavy price for throttling her voice which led to loss of 63 BJP MPs.

Speaking during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament, she said the BJP will not be able to treat the opposition the way they treated them during the last session.

"Last time I stood, I was not allowed to speak. The ruling party paid a very heavy price for throttling the voice of one MP," she said, referring to her suspension in the last session.

"In their attempt to silence me, the public silenced them, causing them to lose 63 MPs... mujhko bithane ke chakkar mein janta ne aapko bitha diya, aapke 63 MPs loss kar diya," Moitra began, setting a defiant tone.

Moitra condemned the installation of the Sengol in Parliament, calling it a symbol of monarchy with no place in a democracy.

"The BJP's 'raj tantra' has been reduced by the 'lok tantra' of this country. This is not a stable government. It depends on multiple allies who have a history of U-turns. We are 234 warriors this time, having walked on fire. You will not be able to treat us like last time," she said.

Referring to the President's speech, Moitra criticised the omission of critical issues.

"There are six themes in the President's address. The budget for the North-East has increased four times, yet the word 'Manipur' is nowhere in the speech.

"The Prime Minister mentioned 'Muslim', 'madrassa', 'mutton', 'machhli' and 'mujra' but not 'Manipur' once during the campaigning. We don't need you to look East or act East. We need you to work East and, most importantly, embrace East," she said.

Moitra challenged the government's claims of women empowerment.

"This is a complete untruth. You delayed reservation in Parliament because you fear 'naari shakti'," she said.

There are just 74 women MPs this time, with the BJP having only 30 out of 240.

In contrast, the TMC had 37 per cent women MPs last time and 38 per cent this time, she noted.

"While we have empowered three lakh 'lakhpati didis', the BJP seems focused on creating 'arabpati dadas'," Moitra said.

On Kashmir, the TMC MP questioned the abrogation of Article 370.

"If abrogating it was such a good idea, why did the BJP not field candidates in Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri? You downgraded Ladakh, and five years later, they are still waiting for inclusion in the Sixth Schedule. As a result, the Ladakhis relegated you to the third place" she said.

Moitra also took aim at the Election Commission, accusing it of bias.

"We won in spite of the EC, not because of it. Commissioners turned a deaf ear to the most egregious violations of the Model Code of Conduct by the ruling party and the prime minister.

"This election will be remembered for an eager and compliant EC turning a blind eye and a deaf ear towards the ruling party. Ultimately, the voters took charge and said 'bahut ho gaya'," she said.

Criticising the government's infrastructure projects, Moitra said, "You are sanctioning Rs 1.08 lakh crore for Vande Bharat Bullet Train Project. In Balasore last year, three trains collided as there was no 'kavach'; last week, in the train accident there was no 'kavach'. With the current level of funding, it will take 50 years for 'kavach' to be installed on all trains.

'Kavach' is a Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) that provides automated train protection as well as collision prevention capabilities for the trains.

"Our aviation sector has become a domestic hazard hub, with newly constructed airports having canopies falling and the Pragati Maidan tunnel flooding. This is what happens when infrastructure is poorly planned and rushed for photo opportunities by the supreme leader," she said.

Moitra concluded with a poignant reflection on her personal sacrifices and the broader political landscape.

"People would tell me, 'Mahua, you lost so much. You lost your membership, your house.' I also lost my uterus, but you know what I gained? I gained freedom from fear," she said.

Moitra underwent a hysterectomy last year around the time she was asked to vacate her house after suspension from the Lok Sabha.