BJP panchayat member arrested in Kerala for misusing lost debit card

Alappuzha (Kerala), Mar 18 (PTI) A woman BJP block panchayat member from Chengannur here has been arrested for withdrawing money from a person's lost debit card, police said on Tuesday.

The debit card was given to the panchayat member by her friend and both of them together withdrew around Rs 25,000 from the account of the card holder, police said.

Both of them were arrested on Monday, but as they entered into a settlement with the complainant, the duo were granted bail, an officer of Chengannur police station said.

The officer said that a complaint about the misuse of the card was received on March 12 and based on CCTV footage of the withdrawals made, the two accused were identified.

An FIR for the offences of ordinary theft and misappropriation under the relevant provisions of the BNS has been registered against the two, the officer added.

The amount withdrawn from the complainant's bank account was also recovered from them, police said.