BJP partially fractured politically in last five phases of LS elections: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that in the last five phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has been "partially fractured" politically which will be "fully complete" after the last phase on June one.

The TMC national general secretary claimed the people of the country has already given their mandate against the saffron party so far and its "exit is definite" after the results are out.

Speaking in support of Trinamool Congress candidate from Bankura Lok Sabha constituency Arup Chakraborty, Banerjee said "The life of the present BJP government at the Centre is only ten days".

Banerjee, also the nephew of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, said "people of the country has partially fractured the BJP politically in the last five phases. This process will be completed after the last seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls".

He said that BJP had won the Lok Sabha seat from Bankura in 2019. "Subhas Sarkar of the BJP had won the seat last time in 2019. But I want to ask everybody in the region if he been seen in the constituency in the last five years. Has BJP done any developmental work in Bankura in last five years".

"If any BJP worker goes to you to seek votes, my request will be to confine them without inflicting any harm and inform me. I will send representatives with the report card with the work TMC had done for the region in last five years", he said.

The TMC national general secretary alleged that the saffron party is depriving the people of the state by not giving money under the 100-day programme, Awas Yojana (housing) for the last three years.

"As BJP will be ousted now, all dues of the state will be realised within three months after the new government assumes charge at the Centre", he said.

However, the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has paid money under 100 days work to the people from its own exchequer.

Banerjee said prices of items of household consumption have risen exorbitantly, and also the price of life-saving drugs.

"The BJP has taken money from pharmaceutical companies through electoral bonds and so prices of the life-saving drugs have increased", he alleged.

He said the people of Bankura have now realised the mistake they have done by electing a saffron party MP and are now sure to make a course correction in polls now.

The BJP has to be given a befitting reply, he said.

Polling in the Bankura Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 25.