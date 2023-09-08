BJP's Parvati Das takes lead over Congress' Basant Kumar in Bageshwar

Dehradun: Congress lost its early lead over the BJP in the Bageshwar assembly bypoll in round six of counting.
After 6 rounds, Congress candidate Basant Kumar was trailing by 1,700 votes.
BJP candidate Parvati Das overtook Kumar by a thin margin after trailing by a few votes in the initial round of counting on Thursday.
At the end of the sixth round of counting, Das had garnered 15,253 votes while Kumar had polled 13,553 votes so far.
The seat was held since 2007 by the BJP's Chandan Ram Das whose death in April this year necessitated a bypoll to the seat.