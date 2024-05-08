BJP paying money to buy votes: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, May 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is paying money to people to buy votes.

Speaking at an election rally at Arambagh in support of Trinamool Congress candidate Mitali Bagh, Banerjee alleged that the saffron party is paying money to the extent of Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 to people to purchase votes.

"The BJP leaders at present are former CPI(M) 'harmads' (anti-socials). If you don't want a reign of terror to usher in, then refrain from voting for the BJP", she said.

Banerjee said this election is to change the power equation in Delhi. "This power equation in Delhi has to be altered and change has to be brought in", she said.

The TMC supremo said the BJP is in the habit of "defaming" the people of Bengal.

"See how they have dishonoured the women of Sandeshkhali by paying money to make false rape allegations", she said.

She also alleged that BJP had also snatched away 26,000 jobs of teachers in West Bengal. "But truth has prevailed. After the Supreme Court verdict yesterday, I felt really contended with the jobs being saved for the time being." Attacking the BJP, she alleged that Prime Minister Narendra is always resorting to lies from morning till night.

"The BJP will drive away people using CAA and NRC. Minorities, advasis and OBCs will face existential crisis if Modi comes to power again", she said.

The Trinamool Congress leader said "Modi says that money meant for 100 days work had been pilfered by our party. Rather Rs 24 crore had been saved by the state government under 100 days work", she said.

"If Modi wins this time, everything will be lost. Also, there will be no elections in future", she said. PTI dc RG