BJP people calling Sharma-led Rajasthan govt a 'circus': Gehlot

Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said people from Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's own BJP are calling the party's government in the state a "circus".

Gehlot said this in response to a comment by Sharma.

"I did not say to belittle him. I am not saying it is a circus. People from his party are saying it is a circus.

"And the work is going on like a 'circus'. Some minister is resigning. The minister goes to the cabinet meeting after resigning. MLAs are threatening and you know what the situation is in Rajasthan," Gehlot told reporters here.

"They keep talking in the air again and again. They have said they will bring Yamuna water. ERCP (Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project) has been given a new name. Nothing is going to happen," the former Rajasthan chief minister said.

Gehlot said he has expressed his feelings in interest of Sharma as the first impression of his government's governance has not gone well due to the tours that are being done from Jaipur to Delhi.

"There is no government in the state but a circus is going on," Gehlot had earlier said in Jodhpur on Sunday.

On this, Sharma had said on Monday that "Ashok Gehlot has done circus for the whole five years. Sometimes in a hotel, sometimes just like this. That is why now he only sees circus".