BJP people 'gaddar', 'dramebaaz'; need to be removed from power: Kharge

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying those indulging in "vote chori" are "gaddars" and need to be removed from power to save the voting right and the Constitution.

Addressing the party's 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, Kharge said it is the duty of all Indians to unitedly strengthen Congress ideology as only this party can save the country.

He alleged that the RSS ideology will "finish the nation".

"The BJP people are 'gaddars' (traitors) and 'dramebaaz' (indulge in theatrics). They need to be removed from power," Kharge said.

The Congress president also said that he did not go for his son's operation in Bengaluru and stayed to attend the rally as he thought it was important "to save 140 crore people".