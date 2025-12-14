BJP people 'gaddar', indulging in vote chori; need to be removed from power: Kharge

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying those indulging in "vote chori" are "gaddars" and need to be removed from power to save voting rights and the Constitution.

Addressing the party's 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, Kharge said the ideology of Mohan Bhagwat, M S Golwalkar and Manusmriti will destroy the country, and only the ideology of Congress can save it.

"The BJP-RSS people are engaged in efforts to finish off the Constitution. In the name of Hindutva, these people want to enslave the poor again. But we must remember that the Congress got Independence for the country, Modi-Shah were not even born at that time.

“These people talk against Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar; they sow a rift of ideas between Patel and Nehru, but we will not allow it," he said.

“On the other hand, there is vote chori. These people are 'gaddars', you will have to remove these gaddars. If you want to protect yourself, remove these gaddars. For that purpose, Rahul Gandhi walked throughout the country BJP people are 'dramebaaz’, they only believe in their own propaganda,” Kharge said.

Noting that some BJP people raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi going abroad, Kharge said when Parliament is on, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi goes abroad and does not come to the House to give answers.

“What Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked him (Modi), he did not answer in Parliament. They (BJP) mislead people on Vande Mataram. They occupied 'gaddi' through 'vote chori'. These gaddars will have to be removed. Will you remove them?” Kharge asked the gathering.

All those sitting on the dias have sworn to finish off the BJP-RSS ideology, he said.

"The seeds being sown by the RSS-BJP are very dangerous. What will the poor do if they take away voting rights? They are making the poor poorer and the rich richer. Our fight is against the RSS-BJP, our fight is against those doing vote chori,” Kharge said.

“We will work together, and Modi will not be found anywhere. Today, Modi makes a big speech after winning… We lost in many places, but our party and our ideology are still alive. If Modi loses once, there will be no trace of him. So don't lose hope, strengthen your resolve,” Kharge said and lauded Congress' victory in the Kerala local body polls.

“They stole our Vande Mataram, so don't trust these thieves,” Kharge said, as he urged people to strengthen Rahul Gandhi's hand in his fight for the citizens.

The Congress president also said he did not go for his son's operation in Bengaluru on Friday, and stayed here to attend the rally as he thought it was more important “to save 140 crore people”.

Kharge said his family members were pressing him to go to Bengaluru for the medical procedure of his son, but he stayed back thinking about how a soldier remains on the border, how Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country, and how Sonia Gandhi also “sacrificed everything for the country”. PTI ASK/SKC ASK ARI ARI