BJP petitions Council chairman demanding suspension of Cong MLC

Bengaluru, Feb 2 (PTI) Opposition BJP on Monday petitioned the Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, demanding immediate suspension of Congress MLC Naseer Ahmed from the House, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahmed is also the political secretary to the chief minister.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy met Horatti after the House was adjourned for the day on Monday, and submitted the complaint.

"Congress MLC using derogatory words against the honourable prime minister is an example of the lowest level of politics," Narayanaswamy posted on 'X'.

"A complaint was submitted to the Chairman today, demanding the immediate suspension of Naseer Ahmed from the House for using the lowest level of derogatory words against the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, during the proceedings of the Legislative Council," he said.

Stating that the dignity and parliamentary values of the House were thrown away and it is highly condemnable, the opposition leader said.

"This behaviour is against the ideals of democracy and it was appealed that strict action should be taken against the member who made irresponsible statements." Ahmed allegedly made some remarks against the prime minister, during a heated exchange between opposition and treasury benches, while CM Siddaramaiah was replying to the discussion on motion of thanks to Governor's address.

Though the Chairman has expunged the remarks made by the MLC, BJP members staged a protest from the well of the House, demanding that Ahmed apologise.

As Ahmed did not apologise, and the BJP continued the protest, the Chairman put the motion of thanks to the Governor's address to a vote, and it was adopted, amidst din. The House was then adjourned for the day. PTI KSU ADB