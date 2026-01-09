BJP picks Likha Nari Tadar as Itanagar's first woman mayor

Itanagar, Jan 9 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday named Likha Nari Tadar as the mayor of Itanagar, making her the first woman to hold the post.

Tadar represents ward 16 of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's state election committee.

Tok Tabin Camdir, the corporator of ward 19, was named the deputy mayor of the civic body.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated both the leaders and expressed confidence in their ability to provide effective and people-centric urban governance in the state capital.

"Your selection by the BJP State Election Committee reflects the party’s strong confidence in your leadership, integrity, and commitment to public service," he said in a post on X.

"I am confident that you will work tirelessly for inclusive urban development, transparent governance, and the welfare of the people of Itanagar. Best wishes for a bright future ahead," he added.

The BJP registered a decisive victory in the IMC elections held on December 15, securing 14 of the 20 wards.

The NCP won three wards, while an Independent candidate also won. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) opened its account in the IMC by winning two wards. PTI UPL UPL SOM