BJP picks Sanganer MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as Rajasthan CM

New Delhi: After the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh surprise, BJP Tuesday elected Bhajanlal Sharma as the next Rajasthan chief minister after legistive party meeting.

Sharma, a Brahmin, is the first time MLA from Sanganer. Sharma was general secretary of the BJP's Rajasthan unit.

Addressing the press conference after the legislative party meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was heading the central obeservers for Rajasthan, said that Sharma's name was proposed by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

Singh added that there will be two deputy chief ministers - Diya Singh and Prem Chand Bairwa.