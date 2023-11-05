BJP planning criminal cases against me: Mahua Moitra

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday alleged the BJP is planning "criminal cases" against her, days after she appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in connection with the "cash for query" allegations against her.

Advertisment

She also reiterated her charge that ethics committee chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar asked her "cheap" and "irrelevant" questions during the hearing on November 2.

In a post on X, Moitra said, "Shaking in my skin to know BJP planning criminal cases against me." "Welcome them - only know that CBI and ED need to file FIR against Adani for Rs. 13,0000 crore coal scam before they question how many pairs of shoes I have," she said.

"Also BJP - before you push out women MPs with fake narrative remember I have EXACT transcript of record in Ethics Committee verbatim. Chairman's cheap, sordid, irrelevant questions, Opposition's protests, my protests - all there in official black & white," the Krishnanagar MP said.

Advertisment

All five members of the ethics committee stormed out of its meeting on November 2 along with Moitra, alleging that Sonkar asked her personal and indecent questions regarding her travels, hotel stays and telephone calls.

She later alleged that she was subjected to a "proverbial vastraharan" in the meeting. The committee chairperson dismissed opposition members' claims as a case of unethical conduct aimed at shielding her.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for bribes.

Advertisment

According to Dubey, Hiranandani used her parliamentary login ID to file questions from different places, mostly Dubai. Moitra has admitted that he used her login details but has rejected any pecuniary considerations, asserting that most MPs share their login credentials with others.

The ethics committee will meet next on November 7 to consider and adopt its draft report in relation to the allegations against Moitra.

There are indications that the committee may make a recommendation against her in its report to Speaker Om Birla amid a possibility of dissent notes from opposition members. PTI AO DIV DIV