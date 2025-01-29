BJP plans statewide push on Union Budget takeaways in UP

Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh has lined up a series of outreach programmes till February 10 to take the Union Budget 2026-27 directly to the people, a move aimed at highlighting what it calls "something for every section" while countering the opposition's criticism of the budget.

The party plans a coordinated campaign across the state, involving press conferences, meetings with different social groups and an aggressive social media push to explain key budget provisions and their perceived impact on livelihoods, infrastructure and employment in the country's most populous state.

"From holding press conferences across the state to organising meetings with farmers, youth, women and other sections of society, contacting influencers and holding social media interactions, all our outreach activities will be focused on the budget," Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary Subhash Yaduvansh told PTI.

Yaduvansh, who is also a member of the Legislative Council and the convenor of the party's budget outreach plan, said panel discussions on budget takeaways have also been planned, along with chaupals and small rural meetings to reach people at the grassroots.

"All these activities will run simultaneously. Along with creating awareness about various budgetary announcements and how they are expected to improve people's lives, the opposition narrative against the budget will be effectively countered," he said.

The UP BJP has also begun sharing sector-wise posts on its social media platforms, highlighting provisions related to agriculture, infrastructure, MSMEs, women-led self-help groups, youth skilling, tourism and healthcare, and how these sectors could drive growth in both the state and the country.

The outreach drive comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the Union Budget as "visionary" and said it reflected the clarity of policy and firm intent of the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Monday, Adityanath said India's rapid movement towards becoming the world's third-largest economy was the result of consistent policy-making, adding that more than 25 crore people had come out of poverty over the past 11 years.

"When policies are clear, and intent is firm, outcomes are visible on the ground," the chief minister said, asserting that the budget reinforced both development priorities and citizens' responsibilities towards the nation.

Highlighting provisions relevant to Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said the Rs 10,000-crore allocation for micro, small and medium enterprises would significantly benefit the state, which has the country's largest MSME base with about 96 lakh units supporting nearly three crore livelihoods.

He said the support would strengthen the 'One District One Product' initiative through technology adoption, skill training, modern packaging and export access.

Adityanath also said the Rs 12.20-lakh crore infrastructure fund announced in the budget would accelerate development in Uttar Pradesh, which is emerging as a key logistics hub with eastern and western dedicated freight corridors, inland waterways and proposed high-speed rail links passing through the state.

The chief minister said the budget would also boost sectors such as biopharma, data centres, defence manufacturing, electronics, tourism, urban infrastructure and healthcare, with enhanced district hospital capacity and emergency care facilities improving public health outcomes. PTI MAN KIS OZ OZ