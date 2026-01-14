BJP plans to delete over 4,000 Congress voters in each Rajasthan assembly segment: Dostara

Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday, raising a grave allegation, said a pen drive with constituency-wise data was issued from the Chief Minister's Residence, aimed at deleting 4,000 to 5,000 Congress-leaning voters in each assembly segment.

He claimed the data was provided after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Jaipur and asked party workers to remain vigilant against this "large-scale conspiracy" to prevent the deletion of valid voters.

"Extremely disturbing and highly serious information has come to light that, with the objective of cutting Congress votes, a planned conspiracy has been hatched at the highest level by the Modi government and the BJP," he said.

The data, according to him, was circulated among BJP leaders across the state.

"It has been learnt that this data was circulated through the CMR to BJP leaders constituency-wise, and that ahead of the final objection deadline under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on January 15, a large number of forms are being submitted at Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) offices to facilitate the deletion of Congress votes," he said.

Dostara asked Congress booth level agents, local leaders, MLAs and district office-bearers to immediately coordinate with district administrations and closely monitor the revision process to ensure that no valid vote was deleted.

"Congress would fight the issue decisively to protect democratic institutions," he said. PTI SDA PRK PRK