BJP plans to get Kejriwal arrested, target top INDIA bloc leaders: AAP

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be the first to be arrested as part of the BJP's plan to target top INDIA alliance leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

At a press conference here, AAP leader Raghav Chadha claimed that since 2014, 95 per cent of cases registered by the investigative agencies have been against opposition leaders.

"Now after the formation of the INDIA alliance, the BJP is rattled. We have learnt from sources that they have hatched a plan to target top leaders from the INDIA alliance. The first arrest in this plan will be of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

"The BJP knows it is losing all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. It is planning to get Kejriwal arrested so that AAP is not able to contest the polls," Chadha added.

Advertisment

The AAP leader also shared a list of those it claimed would be targeted by the investigative agencies.

"After Kejriwal, they will arrest Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and then Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. After these leaders, they will target Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and then top leaders of the Shiv Sena and the NCP in Maharashtra," he alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on Chadha's allegations.

Kejriwal has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Thursday in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. PTI SLB IJT IJT