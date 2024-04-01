BJP playing game of deceit and bargaining ahead of polls: Kamal Nath on exit of trusted aides

Bhopal, Apr 1 (PTI) Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Monday accused the ruling BJP of playing the "game of lies, deceit and bargaining" in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls, in the wake of the recent defection of trusted leaders from home turf Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisment

He also alleged that the BJP was misusing the power of money, muscle and administration in elections and threatening leaders.

Nath's outburst follows the defection of his trusted lieutenants, including MLA Kamlesh Shah and Chhindwara mayor Vikram Ahake, to the saffron party, which is keen to wrest this lone Congress stronghold in Madhya Pradesh.

Shah joined the BJP last Friday and Ahake on Monday.

Advertisment

Notably, the Chhindwara constituency, represented by Kamal Nath for nine times in the past, was the only saving grace for Congress in the 2019 elections when the BJP won the rest 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Nath's son Nakul Nath is the sitting MP from Chhindwara.

Taking to 'X' (formerly Twitter), Kamal Nath stated he has been working to make Chhindwara the most developed area of India for the past 45 years.

Chhindwara has been my "Karmbhoomi" but the BJP wants to turn this sacred land into a "Ranbhoomi" (battlefield)", he said.

Advertisment

Nath alleged the BJP was misusing the power of money, muscle and administration in this election, and leaders are being threatened.

He also stated that the people of Chhindwara are watching this act of BJP very carefully and have decided to give a befitting reply.

"Before every election, the BJP plays the game of lies, deceit, and bargaining, but the election results will reveal that the people of Chhindwara have given appropriate punishment to the BJP for this crime," Nath stated.

Advertisment

The former chief minister further said Chhindwara will not tolerate any disrespect to its honour and continue its journey for development.

Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency goes to polls on April 19 in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has renominated sitting MP Nakul Nath against BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu.

Advertisment

The Nath senior represents the Chhindwara assembly seat.

Congress leader Kamlesh Shah, a three-term MLA from Amarwara in Chhindwara district, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party along with his wife, Harrai Nagar Palika chairperson Madhvi Shah, and sister, district panchayat member Kesar Netam last week. He also resigned as MLA, Earlier in the day, Congress leader and Chhindwara mayor, Vikram Ahake, joined the BJP in the presence of MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state party head VD Sharma in Bhopal.

Yadav has claimed that Ahake crossed over to the ruling party because he was hurt by the insult meted out to the tribal community by Nakul Nath.

Advertisment

The chief minister also claimed that Nakul Nath had insulted Kamlesh Shah, who belongs to the Gond tribal royal family, by terming him as dishonest and a "traitor".

Amid BJP's efforts to weaken Congress in Chhindwara, speculation had surfaced that Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath were planning to switch to the saffron party.

However, the father-son duo had dismissed the rumour as the creation of media.

According to political observers, the BJP is aiming to induct one lakh functionaries from other parties across MP, including 50,000 in Chhindwara.

The BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Chhindwara Vivek Sahu had said over 5,000 Congress workers have already joined the ruling party. PTI ADU NSK