BJP playing manipulative politics in Maharashtra: Congress

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday alleged that the BJP and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are playing manipulative politics, which could turn the state into another Bihar.

The BJP trashed Sapkal's allegations and advised him to tackle factionalism in the state Congress unit.

Addressing a press conference, the Congress leader said the saffron party and Fadnavis have vitiated the political atmosphere of Maharashtra.

He also levelled allegations of electoral machinations against the chief minister.

"The BJP has nurtured a poisonous weed in Maharashtra. Vigilant citizens must recognise it and uproot it in the forthcoming municipal elections. This devious politics would turn Maharashtra into another Bihar," Sapkal said.

The Congress leader also referred to violence against Opposition candidates in the run-up to the civic polls and cited a few incidents to support his claim.

He said a candidate was murdered in Solapur, while killings had also taken place in Akot and Khalapur.

"Several candidates across the state have received threats, and their families have been intimidated. All those targeted belong to opposition parties who are challenging the corrupt nexus of goons and those in power," Sapkal said.

Citing the "impressive" performance of Congress in the recently concluded municipal council elections, he appealed to voters to protect Constitutional democracy without falling prey to inducements.

Responding to Sapkal, state BJP spokesperson Ajit Chavan said the Congress leader is not respected in his party.

"Sapkal should set his house in order first. Several factions in the state Congress unit don't even respect and listen to him. He is a high-command appointee unlike Fadnavis, who is people's leader," he told PTI. PTI MR ND NSK