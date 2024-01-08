BJP plays with democracy and Constitution: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Jan 8 (PTI) Accusing the BJP of playing politics with democracy and the Constitution, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the saffron party adopts tactics, which divert public attention from the main issues.

Advertisment

Yadav while addressing a meeting of all the district and city unit presidents of the Samajwadi Party (SP) at the party's state headquarters fixed their responsibility and accountability and stressed that people are ready to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections because of its anti-people policies.

"The BJP plays with democracy and the Constitution. It adopts such tactics, which divert public attention from the main issues. In this election, the biggest issues will be from saving democracy to rising inflation, unemployment, neglect of farmers, increasing crimes against women, injustice and corruption," Yadav said, according to a party release.

"Ever since the BJP government came to power, one lakh farmers have committed suicide in the country as per the NCRB data. The boundaries are not safe. Will the vote be cast on bulldozer or for saving Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar's Constitution? I believe the people will vote to save the Constitution of Ambedkar," he added.

Advertisment

Cautioning his party's workers that BJP can adopt all kinds of tactics in the elections, Yadav said they can also put pressure on the Election Commission.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the Samajwadi Party is going to play the "biggest role" in Uttar Pradesh.

"Elections have come, not even 100 days are left, so our workers and all the officials of the organisation will work together with full preparation," said Yadav.

Advertisment

"We have full faith in our organisation. We will work to convey the programmes, policies and decisions of the Samajwadi Party to the public," he added.

Yadav said the Samajwadi Party is strengthening the organisation till sector and booth level.

"All the district heads will deploy the workers at the booth level and give them responsibilities," he added.

Advertisment

The SP chief also praised his party's workers for doing good work on checking the voters list.

"At the booth level, the leaders and workers, along with officials will gather information about where votes were reduced and where votes increased and will also keep an eye on it," he said.

Alleging the BJP has "betrayed the farmers", Yadav said five kilos of fertilizer was earlier reduced from the bag of fertilizer, adding now once again five kilos of fertilizer has been reduced while the price remains the same.

Advertisment

The bag of fertilizer, which was of 50 kg, is now reduced to 40 kg, he said.

Asserting "injustice is being done to the farmers" under the BJP government, Yadav said the ruling dispensation "waived off loans of more than Rs 10 lakh crore of the industrialists, but no loan of the farmers was waived off".

Commenting on the INDIA bloc, the former chief minister said the Samajwadi Party is "trying to strengthen the alliance" that has been formed.

"The Samajwadi Party will support the parties in the alliance with full force," he added. PTI SAB AS AS