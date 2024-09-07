BJP poaching leaders, polarising people ahead of assembly polls in Jharkhand: D Raja

Ranchi, Sep 7 (PTI) CPI general secretary D Raja on Saturday accused the BJP of poaching leaders from other parties and raking up issues like infiltration to polarise people ahead of the assembly polls in Jharkhand.

Raja arrived in Jharkhand earlier in the day to discuss the party's strategy for the assembly elections in the eastern state later this year.

“The BJP and its conservative allies are targeting ruling parties in Jharkhand. In order to cripple functioning, they poach leaders from ruling parties if possible. This is happening in Jharkhand,” he told reporters here.

“On the issue of infiltration, if they are serious about it, the Union home minister should give an explanation to the country. Instead, they are targeting some states in order to create confusion and conflict among communities,” Raja alleged.

The saffron party has been making allegations of increased infiltration in Jharkhand, especially in the Santhal Parganas.

The senior CPI leader also claimed that the BJP would face defeat in the upcoming assembly elections Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Maharashtra.

“The way the wrestlers were treated during their protests at Jantar Mantar Delhi was shameful. Now, there is anger not only among sports persons but also among people of Haryana,” he said.

Raja also said there is “resentment” among people of Maharashtra, who are now “questioning the policies of the central government”.

He said the Communist Party of India (CPI) would try to unite all secular democratic parties, which have come under the banner of the INDIA bloc, to win the assembly polls in Jharkhand, and “teach a lesson to the BJP and right-wing forces”. PTI SAN RBT