BJP points finger at AAP after Delhi Police claim on bomb threats to schools

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday asked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to clarify if his party has any connection with those allegedly involved in sending bomb threats to more than 400 schools in Delhi recently.

This came after Delhi Police claimed that a Class-12 student had sent hoax bomb threats to more than 400 city schools and that his parents are linked to an NGO that supports a political party. The police, however, did not reveal the name of the political party.

A police officer also said that during the investigation, it was found that the NGO had also voiced support to Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Hitting back, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of "concocting stories" ahead of Assembly polls and asserted that "no evidence has so far come for the police".

Terming the police findings as “very sensitive and serious”, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed it has also been found during the probe that the student’s parents were associated with some NGOs that were involved in the past in such activities considered inimical to national security.

“This news is raising deep suspicion because we all know that AAP has deep links to such unwanted NGOs and others involved in anti-national activities,” he told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

“Kejriwal talks all nonsense and makes false statements. I want to ask clearly if AAP will clarify what its links are to the horrifying and dangerous facts coming out because a direct ideological similarity with you is visible with the mechanism coming to light in the case,” Trivedi said.

The BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva also targeted AAP on the issue and claimed that given the direction of the investigation of the case, the links between the said NGO, AAP and its leaders will become visible somewhere or the other.

“It's not a coincidence…Those emails were sent to 400 schools under a well-thought-out conspiracy so that an atmosphere of fear is created in Delhi because they had to win the elections,” he charged.

“Arvind Kejriwal is not just an enemy of Delhi but the country as well… May Delhi be free from this ‘aapda’ (disaster) because they (AAP) have destroyed Delhi,” he added. PTI PK RT