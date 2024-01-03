BJP politicising Ram Mandir inauguration: Congress leader

Mangaluru, Jan 3 (PTI) The BJP is trying to politicise the consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya to create a rift between people and reap electoral gains, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary R Padmaraj said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters here, he said Lord Ram will not accept the politics being played by BJP leaders over the inauguration of the temple at Ayodhya.

Padmaraj said the Ram temple at Ayodhya has been built after the contentious issue related to it was resolved by the Supreme Court and that the BJP need not take credit for it.

He also alleged that the BJP is resorting to unwanted politics over the arrest of two persons in Hubballi who had a warrant against them.

On Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna’s demand to declare January 22, day of the consecration of the temple, a state holiday, he said since the ceremony is being held at the national level, the Centre can declare a holiday if they wish to do so. PTI MVG MVG ANE