BJP poll candidates seek probe into advance Sukhu govt paid to private firm

Hamirpur/Shimla, Apr 9 (PTI) Two Congress rebels who are now with the BJP claimed on Tuesday that the state government released an advance payment of Rs 100 crore to a private firm just a day before the poll code came into effect, and sought an investigation into it.
Seeking a "clarification" from Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, BJP leaders Rajinder Rana and Sudhir Sharma alleged that a minister and the mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation had reservations over the allotment of the water scheme project.
Ignoring the comment of a minister, the matter was brought to the cabinet and passed, Rana alleged in a statement.
The duo claimed that tenders were invited thrice for the water scheme but every time only one firm filled the tender.
The minister of the department wrote in clear words on the file that the work cannot be given to a single firm, they said.
When a minister and mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation had certain reservations on the allotment of the project, why was the matter taken to the cabinet in haste, just two days before the implementation of the model code of conduct, Sudhir questioned.
“This matter calls for an investigation by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED)," Rana said.
Rana and Sudhir were among the six rebels who had voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate in Rajya Sabha polls. They were disqualified for defying a party whip to be present in the house and vote in favour of the government during the cut motions and budget.
Later, the Congress rebels joined the BJP and were given tickets from their respective assembly constituencies to contest the assembly bypolls.