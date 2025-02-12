BJP poll committees meet to discuss Delhi election result

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Delhi BJP's various poll committees on Wednesday started a review of the assembly election results at the saffron party's city unit office.

The review began with members of the poll management committee discussing the results, which saw the BJP return to power in the national capital after more than 26 years.

The party's Delhi unit and poll in-charge Baijayant Panda, co-in-charges Alka Gurjar and Atul Garg, and city BJP president Virendra Sachdeva were present for the meeting.

Election management committee convenor and Union minister Harsh Malhotra, and several other senior leaders also attended the meeting.

"The senior leaders lauded the role of the committees and their members in ensuring the party's grand victory," a leader who attended the meeting said.

Meetings with other poll committees, to be attended by BJP district presidents and other office-bearers, will continue, he added.

The BJP had set up more than 40 election-related committees to handle campaigning and other related works ahead of the Delhi polls.

The BJP swept to power, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5.