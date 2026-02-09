Chennai (PTI); The BJP poll manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu will reflect people-centric issues and a roadmap for a safe and development-oriented state, a senior BJP leader said on Monday.

The 13-member committee under former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, constituted to draft the manifesto, is currently involved in consulting the stakeholders and interacting with all sections of the people, including small traders to industrialists, and considering numerous welfare measures aimed at improving the quality of people’s lives, the leader said.

"Our vision document (manifesto) will make key promises on agriculture and rural welfare, temple reforms, governance, education and youth and many other issues. At present, we are in the process of consulting all sections of the people and the final document will be ready soon," the leader told PTI.

In the run-up to the 2021 Assembly election, the saffron party had released the document titled "Thamaraiyin Tholainokku" (Lotus Vision). And this time, the party launched a state-wide campaign named "Makkalukkaga Makkalidamirundhu" (for the people, from the people) campaign to obtain opinions from the members of the pubic.

The party had even launched a special vehicle equipped with suggestion boxes to tour the constituencies and collect feedback from the citizens.

Earlier in the day, Soundararajan chaired the election manifesto committee meeting at Kamalalayam, the party’s state headquarters here and discussed key inputs and people-centric ideas for the upcoming election.

The panel had earlier visited weavers and interacted with them on strengthening the handloom small-scale industries sector.