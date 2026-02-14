BJP, poll panel 'working together' in SIR; SP voters being deleted: Akhilesh

Etawah (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the Election Commission and the BJP were "working together" in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls and that votes of PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) supporters were being selectively deleted.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav claimed that large numbers of Form 7 applications seeking deletion of names were filed by "unknown persons" and targeted Muslim and Samajwadi Party voters.

He alleged that despite complaints to district authorities and the Election Commission, no action had been taken.

"If even one SDM or DM had faced action, such irregularities would have stopped. This shows the Election Commission, government and administration are acting in tandem," he said.

Commenting on the recent trade agreement with the US, the Samajwadi Party chief expressed concern over the impact of foreign agricultural products on India's economy and said his party would oppose any deal detrimental to farmers and the poor. PTI COR CDN PRK PRK