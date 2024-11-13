BJP preferring divisive agenda over development in Maharashtra poll campaign: Pratapgarhi

Pune, Nov 13 (PTI) Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi accused the BJP on Wednesday of trying to set a divisive narrative during campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Instead of giving precedence to the development agenda, BJP leaders are talking about 'Batnege to Katenge' and the abrogation of Article 370, which Pratapgarhi claimed won't click with voters.

The poet-turned-politician also said the 'Batenge to Katenge' (divided we fall) slogan of UP CM Yogi Adityanah has not gone down well with BJP's ally NCP, led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Pratapgarhi canvassed for Congress candidate Ramesh Bagwe in the Pune Cantonment constituency.

The BJP-led Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are locked in a tight contest for political supremacy in the November 20 assembly polls.

"People of Maharashtra are angry over the flight of projects, including Foxconn and Airbus, to Gujarat or other states. MVA will form a government after November 23 (when results will be declared)," Pratapgarhi said.

Pratapgarhi predicted a "one-sided" victory for AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her debut electoral contest from the Wayanad constituency.

He also exuded confidence in the victory of the Congress and allies in the bypolls to assembly constituencies where polling is being held on Wednesday.

"In Uttar Pradesh, they had to approach ECI to change the dates of bypolls. In Jharkhand, agencies have entered the poll fray, which shows consternation in the BJP camp over poll prospects," he said.

Pratapgarhi said the Supreme Court's observations on "bulldozer justice" have shown the mirror to BJP-ruled states, emphasising the supremacy of the Constitution.

He said the BJP has been raking up the removal of Article 370 at the hustings in Maharashtra because it is left with no issues.

"In Jharkhand elections, they talk about 'ghuspetiyas' (illegal immigrants). Here they talk about Article 370; why they are not speaking about development?" he questioned.

Queried about the 'Batenge toh Katenge' slogan, Pratapgarhi said even BJP ally Ajit Pawar is not happy with such rhetoric.

"The PM and CM's (of BJP) talk about Batenge...., mangasutra will be snatched, buffaloes will be taken away etc. They talk about division but MVA speaks about development," he added.

He rejected PM Narendra Modi's allegations against Congress, claiming numerous examples of BJP dividing people along caste lines. PTI SPK NSK