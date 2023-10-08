BJP preparing to 'change' country's Constitution: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Oct 8 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the BJP is a "threat" to democracy and preparing to "change" the Constitution of the country.

Yadav also said social justice is not possible without a caste census.

While addressing a joint meeting of officials of Samajwadi Baba Saheb Vahini and Samajwadi Party Scheduled Caste Cell here, the SP chief said, “BJP is depriving the backward and Dalits of their rights. It is eliminating jobs through outsourcing and does not want the caste census.” "Only by conducting a caste census will everyone be able to get their rights and respect," the former chief minister was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his party.

“BJP has created a threat to democracy. It is preparing to change the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar,” Yadav said.

He claimed that "PDA (pichhda or backward, Dalit and alpsankhyak or minority) will defeat the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections." Yadav said the more raids the BJP-led central government conducts through ED, CBI and income tax department, more angry the public is.

The SP chief said that inflation and unemployment are at their peak under the BJP government. "Now, injustice is also at its peak. More than 100 crore people of the country are angry with BJP," he claimed.

"The BJP made the new Parliament so that the history of the old Parliament building could be erased. The party also wants to make a new Constitution," he alleged. PTI CDN KVK KVK