BJP president JP Nadda to address rallies in Chhattisgarh on Sunday

Raipur, Oct 28 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda will address two public meetings and hold three road shows in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Sunday, a party functionary said.

Nadda arrived at Swami Vivekananda Airport here on Saturday evening and went to Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the Bharatiya Janata Party's state headquarter, he added.

"The BJP president held a meeting with the party's core committee members of some Assembly constituencies. He will listen to the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme in Amlidih area of the capital on Sunday at 11 am. Nadda will then leave for Dongargarh Assembly constituency in Rajnandgaon district to address a public meeting at 12 noon," he said.

He will later hold road rallies in Khairagarh, Chhuikhadan and Gandai towns before addressing another public meeting in Pandariya constituency at 4 pm, the BJP functionary said.

Dongargarh, Khairagarh and Pandariya are among 20 constituencies that will go to polls in the first phase of polls on November 7. Voting will take place in the remaining 70 seats on November 17. Results will be declared on December 3.

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Rajnandgaon and Kawardha constituencies at 1 pm and 2:50 pm, respectively. PTI TKP BNM BNM