BJP president Nabin hails Team Blue's 3rd T20 WC victory

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) BJP president Nitin Nabin on Sunday congratulated Indian cricket team on winning the T20 World Cup title, calling it a "magnificent" win built on determination, discipline, and outstanding teamwork.

The triumph reflects the resilience and winning spirit that inspire millions across the country, Nabin said.

"Congratulations to TeamIndia on becoming the T20 World Cup Champions...! The nation celebrates this historic moment with you," the BJP chief said in a post on X "A magnificent victory built on determination, discipline, and outstanding teamwork. The players have made the entire nation proud," Nabin added. PTI PK VN VN