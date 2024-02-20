Advertisment
National

J P Nadda, 3 other party candidates declared elected to RS unopposed from Gujarat

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
JP Nadda Rajya Sabha Gujarat

Gandhinagar: BJP president J P Nadda and three other candidates of the party were declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat on Tuesday.

Advertisment

There were four vacant Rajya Sabha seats in the state and as many candidates, all of the ruling BJP, had filed their nomination papers.

As no other candidates had filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat on four vacant seats, Returning Officer Reeta Mehta declared all the four BJP candidates, including Nadda, elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament, an official said.

Tuesday was the last date of withdrawal of nomination forms.

Apart from Nadda, the three others candidates elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha were diamond baron Govindbhai Dholakia, BJP leaders Jasvantsinh Parmar and Mayank Nayak.

Rajya Sabha Gujarat JP Nadda Rajya Sabha elections
Advertisment
Subscribe