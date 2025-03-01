BJP president Nadda pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Katra/Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday offered prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

Nadda, who is also the Union health minister, was accompanied by his wife Mallika Nadda, BJP National General Secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chugh and Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma, they said.

Nadda reached Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, to address the concluding session of the two-day training workshop organised by the party for its 28 legislators -- majority of whom are first-timers -- ahead of the budget session, which is scheduled to start on March 3.

The ‘Vidahayak Prashishan Shivir’ was jointly inaugurated by BJP national general secretary B L Santosh and Sat Sharma at a hotel in Katra on Friday.

The focus of the workshop is to ensure the effective participation of the BJP legislators in the assembly proceedings. PTI COR/TAS RHL