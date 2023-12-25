BJP president Nadda visits Scared Heart Cathedral

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Monday visited Scared Heart Cathedral Church here on Christmas and hailed Jesus Christ as an inspiration for humanity.

Nadda met senior priests at the cathedral in what is being seen as part of the BJP's outreach to Christians. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the same cathedral on Easter.

The BJP president said after his visit that Christ dedicated his life to peace and harmony and is an inspiration for humanity.

The BJP has been making efforts to connect with the community's leaders, especially in states like Kerala where Christians are in large numbers.

The party has cited its improved poll performance in northeastern states, which have a sizeable Christian population, as proof of its increasing acceptability among them. PTI KR RHL