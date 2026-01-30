BJP president Nitin Nabin in Goa, holds meeting with senior leaders

Panaji, Jan 30 (PTI) BJP president Nitin Nabin on Friday presided over a meeting of senior leaders of the party in Goa on his maiden visit to the coastal state after assuming charge of the top post.

Nabin, who is on a two-day visit to Goa, arrived at the Manohar International Airport in Mopa in the morning and was received by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP Goa unit president Damodar Naik and other office-bearers.

He later arrived at the BJP headquarters in Panaji.

In his brief address to workers, Nabin thanked everyone for the welcome and attended the core committee meeting, during which he addressed party leaders for more than 30 minutes.

The core committee of the party includes CM Sawant, Naik, ministers, and select office-bearers.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said Nabin is also scheduled to address party meetings in South Goa.

The assembly elections in the BJP-governed Goa are due early next year.

In the evening, Nabin is scheduled to meet the BJP’s NDA (National Democratic Alliance) partners, including the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and independent MLAs who are supporting the Sawant-led government in the state.

"Nabin’s visit will play a crucial role in further strengthening the BJP’s booth-level organisation in Goa," the party's national media co-incharge, Sanjay Mayukh, had said on Thursday.

Nabin took over as the saffron party's 12th national president on January 20, succeeding J P Nadda and beginning a new chapter for the party as it seeks to tighten its grip on the country’s politics and further expand its influence in uncharted territories, with a generational shift in the organisation. PTI RPS NR ARU