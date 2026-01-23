Panaji (PTI): Newly appointed BJP president Nitin Nabin will be in Goa for a two-day visit from January 30, during which he will meet party leaders and workers.

Nabin took over as the BJP’s 12th national president, succeeding J P Nadda, earlier this week. The 45-year-old five-time MLA from Bihar is the youngest leader to be appointed to the top post in the saffron party.

Speaking to PTI, Goa BJP chief Damodar Naik confirmed that Nabin will be in the coastal state on January 30 and 31.

Nabin will meet BJP core committee members, MLAs and address party workers during his tour, he said.