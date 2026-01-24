BJP president Nitin Nabin to visit Mathura, Vrindavan on Sunday

Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) BJP national president Nitin Nabin will be on a day-long visit to Mathura and Vrindavan on Sunday. He will offer prayers at the Banke Bihari Temple and also listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme along with party workers.

In a statement issued here, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP said Nabin will listen to the 130th edition of the radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at the Akshaya Patra Chandrodaya Temple in Vrindavan, along with BJP workers and local residents.

After that, he will visit the Banke Bihari Temple.

Later, the NJP national president will visit the residence of party MLA Rajesh Chaudhary to express his condolences on the sad demise of Chaudhary's mother.

Nabin, 45, was declared the BJP national president on January 20 following the conclusion of the Sanghathan Parv, which saw elections to various party posts from the booth to the national level.

He is a five-time MLA from Bihar and was the minister for law and justice, urban development and housing in the state government before being appointed working president of the BJP on December 14. PTI NAV NSD NSD