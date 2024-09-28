BJP prez Nadda meets party leaders in Telangana on membership drive

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday held a review meeting with party MPs, MLAs and other senior leaders in Telangana on the party's ongoing membership drive during his one-day visit to the state.

Telangana BJP General Secretary Kasam Venkateswarlu told reporters that Nadda exhorted the party leaders to take the membership drive as a basis to come to power in the state (in the next elections in 2028).

Nadda told the leaders to enrol maximum number of people during the remaining 15 days of the drive, he said.

BJP had won eight of the 119 seats in the Assembly polls last year and an equal number of MP seats in the Lok Sabha elections. PTI SJR SJR ROH