BJP Prez Nitin Nabin to address party workers in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI) BJP National president Nitin Nabin will address booth-level party workers in Mahabubnagar on Wednesday afternoon, the party’s Telangana president N Ramachander Rao said.

This is Nibin’s maiden visit to the state after he assumed charge as national BJP president.

“Nitin Nibin will land here (Hyderabad) at 1 PM and proceed to Mahabubnagar, where he will address booth-level party workers. This is not a public meeting, he will leave for the national capital after the meeting,” Rao told PTI.

The BJP leader further said that at a time when the party is intensifying its campaign for the municipal elections, his tour will not only infuse fresh enthusiasm among party cadres but also strengthen organisational resolve and further reinforce the party’s connect with the people.

“Tomorrow, 4th February, I will be in Telangana, where I will address the Booth Sammelan in Mahabubnagar,” Nibin said in a social media post last night.

He further said, inspired by the leadership of PM Naredra Modi, BJP karyakartas across Telangana are working tirelessly at the grassroots to strengthen the organisation and realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Municipal elections in the state will be held on February 11 for seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities in Telangana. PTI GDK ADB