BJP prioritising political interests over tribal welfare: BJD leader Naveen Patnaik

Malkangiri (Odisha), Feb 28 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday came down heavily on the ruling BJP at the Centre and accused it of acting against the interests of tribals to protect its political interests.

The leader of the opposition in Odisha Assembly made this remark while virtually addressing a protest rally against the Polavaram project, which is being constructed in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The protest, held at Motu in Malkangiri district, was attended by 14 tribal associations from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

The rally was organised by the Joint Action Committee on Polavaram, with parties such as the BSP and Dalit actively supporting the anti-Polavaram stir.

Accusing the BJP-led central government of ignoring his party’s demands for justice for tribals, Patnaik claimed that the Polavaram project was being funded by the Centre to serve the political interests of the saffron party.

He said the BJP was backing the Andhra Pradesh government at the expense of tribal welfare because the ruling TDP is an ally of the NDA.

"It is evident that for the BJP, political interests outweigh the interests of tribals," Patnaik said, adding that the Polavaram project would adversely affect tribals across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

He further criticised the Centre’s allocation of nearly Rs 15,000 crore for the early completion of the Polavaram project, calling it an example of "funds being distributed to states based on political considerations," which he said goes against the spirit of the federal structure.

Patnaik warned that several villages under Padia and Motu blocks would be submerged due to backwater effect if the project’s water storage capacity is maintained at 50 lakh cusecs.

However, Patnaik said he was optimistic that Odisha’s tribal leader Jual Oram, who is the Union minister in-charge of the ministry of tribal affairs (MOTA), would protect the interest of adivasis in Odisha and neighbouring states.

Patnaik said his party would continue to fight for protection of tribal interest and support the anti-Polavarm agitation.