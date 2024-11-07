BJP promised Rs 15 lakh in 2014 but came down to Rs 1,500: Aaditya on Ladki Bahin scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 7 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said the BJP had promised to give Rs 15 lakh to people in 2014, but came down to providing Rs 1,500 through the Ladki Bahin scheme.

If it is voted to power once again, it will bring down the amount to Rs 150 due to lack of funds, the former minister taunted the ruling party.

Thackeray was speaking during a campaign rally in support of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates Udaysingh Rajput and Dinesh Pardeshi in Kannad and Vaijapur constituencies respectively.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20.

"BJP promised to give Rs 15 lakh to us in 2014. But now it has come down to Rs 1,500 through the implementation of the Ladki Bahin scheme. If it retains power, it will bring down the amount to Rs 150 due to paucity of funds, whereas we will give Rs 3,000 to every woman," Thackeray said.

The state government this year launched its flagship 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, under which eligible women are given Rs 1,500 each per month as financial assistance.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently handed over the cheques of Rs 300, the Worli MLA said.

He said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held programmes at many locations, where he asked the beneficiaries whether they received the money under the government schemes.

"Is the amount so big that they are going to purchase a company?" Thackeray said.

The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government passed the Shakti law, which was sent to the President for assent but is still pending, he said.

"This is because there are people in BJP who have allegations of oppression against women...," he alleged.

Both the Houses of the Maharashtra legislature passed the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Special Court & Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, 2020, when the MVA government was in power. PTI AW NP