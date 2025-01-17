BJP promises Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi; existing schemes to continue

New Delhi: BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday announced Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women in Delhi under 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' if party voted to power in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

At the launch of the party manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', for Delhi assembly polls, Nadda said all existing welfare schemes to continue.

The saffron party will also implement central schemes like the Ayushman Bharat health insurance, which were halted by the AAP government.

Our 'Sankalp Patra' is the foundation for developed Delhi, he added.

Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, he said all corruption charges in the existing public welfare schemes will be investigated.

He promised that a BJP-led Delhi government will approve implementation of the 'Ayushman Bharat ' in the city in its first Cabinet meeting, and also give additional health cover of Rs 5 lakh.

"The BJP will give LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to women from poor sections. One free cylinder will be given each on Holi and Diwali," he said.

The BJP president also promised a Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens between the age of 60-70 and Rs 3,000 for those older than 70.

The manifesto committee of Delhi BJP had recommended a range of initiatives, including a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 for women, free electricity of up to 300 units for individuals and 500 units for places of worship to match the flurry of poll promises already made by the AAP and Congress.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the party's "Parivartan Rally" in Rohini assured Delhiites the BJP government would not stop welfare schemes in the public interest if the BJP is voted to power in the national capital.

He also promised that the BJP would ensure women in Delhi can manage their households with ease and people have employment and money in their pockets in the form of savings.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has already announced several poll promises ahead of the elections, including increasing the monthly honorarium for women under the 'Mahila Samman Yojna' to Rs 2,100, up from the Rs 1,000 announced in the Delhi government's budget last year.

Other promises include the 'Sanjeevani Yojna' for free treatment of the elderly in both private and government hospitals, and a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 for temple priests and Gurudwara granthis.

Earlier this week, the Congress also announced Rs 2,500 monthly allowance under 'Pyaari Didi Yojna" and Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover to Delhi people if elected to power.

The BJP is making all out efforts to come back to power in Delhi after a gap of over 25 years. The party after 1998 has been kept out of power first by the Congress till 2013 and then by the AAP.