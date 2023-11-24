BJP promising cheap cylinders in poll-bound states, why not in Maharashtra, asks Patole

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) If the Bharatiya Janata Party can promise gas cylinders at Rs 450 each in poll-bound states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, then why can't it supply the item at the same rate in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Nana Patole asked on Friday.

The BJP has been promising cylinders at subsidised rates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, where Assembly polls are being held through the month along with Mizoram and Telangana.

"The BJP is promising to bring down cylinder prices ot Rs 450 in states facing Assembly polls. Why can't they do the same in Maharashtra? What sin have people of Maharashtra done that they have to pay such hefty amounts for gas cylinders," Patole told reporters in Nagpur.

While the Union government's Ujjwala Yojana, under which gas connections are given to poor households, is not taking off, it has stopped supply of kerosene due to this scheme, he claimed.

The BJP-led Union government is looting people, the Maharashtra Congress chief alleged. PTI ND BNM BNM