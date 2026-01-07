BJP, protest groups welcome recognition withdrawal of medical college; NC, PDP say setback for Jammu

Jammu/Srinagar, Jan 7 (PTI) The NMC’s decision to withdraw permission granted for setting up a MBBS course in a Jammu college over its non-compliance of "minimum standards" has evoked mixed reactions, with the BJP and Sangarsh Samiti welcoming the move, while the NC and PDP have termed it a setback for the region.

The Sangharsh Samiti, a recently formed conglomerate of right-wing organisations backed by the BJP, has been spearheading an agitation in Jammu since November last year, demanding the cancellation of admissions to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence and seeking reservation of seats exclusively for students professing faith in Mata Vaishno Devi.

The Samiti emerged soon after admissions for the inaugural MBBS batch of 50 students was completed through the NEET merit list. Of these, 42 students are Muslims-mostly from Kashmir-along with seven Hindu students from Jammu and one Sikh candidate, a composition that triggered demands for scrapping the admissions and reserving all seats for Hindu students.

The National Medical Commission's (NMC) Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) on Tuesday withdrew the letter of permission granted to the institute in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi for non-compliance with minimum standards.

An order issued by the MARB on Tuesday said all students admitted to the college during the counselling for the academic year 2025-26 shall be accommodated in other medical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir as supernumerary seats by the competent authority of the Union Territory administration.

“We welcome the decision of the National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board, Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for withdrawing the permission but at the same time securing the future of the students,” J-K BJP president Sat Sharma told reporters here.

He credited the groups who pressed for the cancellation of the admissions, saying the institute is run by donations by Hindus.

“I want to give the credit for this success to Mata Vaishno Devi because this was a matter of faith. Had this been the case with any other medical college, we would not have politicised the issue. NMC acted on the complaints and Nadda ensured that the future of the admitted students is secured which is worth praise,” Sharma said.

On J-K chief minister he said, “(Omar) Abdullah has a habit of making such statements to remain in the limelight. His government has failed to provide even electricity and drinking water to the people. His government’s benchmarks are declining which is evident from results of the assembly bypolls in Budgam and Nagrota where NC lost both seats,” he said.

The Sangharsh Samiti celebrated the decision of the NMC by beating drums and distributing sweets here.

“We call off our 45-day long successful agitation but we will continue to keep watch on the activities of Shrine Board which should work only for the welfare of the Hindus rather than interfering in government activities,” Samiti convener Col (retd) Sukhvir Singh Mankotia told reporters.

National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders criticised the BJP for the revocation of college's recognition over its "politics of division".

"It is unfortunate. People have been playing politics in the name of mandir-masjid, but today, we are playing politics in the name of admissions in big institutions based on religion and region," J-K Minister for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Javed Rana told reporters here.

Rana said his party the NC has always maintained that the BJP's intentions were not right and that such decisions take the country "back by a thousand years.

Asserting that J-K has always been an example to Hindu-Muslim bonhomie, Rana said the decision came after "an atmosphere was created" for it, a reference to protests in Jammu. He said the J-K government will make efforts to maintain religious brotherhood.

NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said it is unfortunate that "constitutional bodies are coming under the pressure of the right wing".

"...what explains how NMC gave consent to the same college a month ago and revoked it after one month. Because of the BJPs communal stance, J-K missed out on an opportunity to have one more medical college," Dar said.

He added that across the country, people fight to get a medical college, but "here the BJP has ensured that J-K lost a medical college because of its communal politics".

"People, especially young students of J-K, will always remember that it was the BJP that denied them this institution," the NC spokesperson said.

NC media in charge (Pir Panjal) Vivek Sharma said the closure of the college is a grave setback for Jammu.

“What unfolded was a wrongly motivated agitation, driven by divisive politics, where certain elements sought to target and remove Muslim students under a false narrative. The tragic irony is that this reckless politics has hurt Hindu students as well,” he said in a social media post.

He said the students may still study in other institutions, but it was an "irreparable local loss".

“Hundreds of teaching and non teaching jobs linked to this medical college stand effectively quashed, which is a direct blow to families, livelihoods, and the regional economy of Jammu,” he said.

PDP MLA Waheed Para said the development sends a very negative message against the minorities across the country.

"It is unfortunate that the BJP, which is in power in Centre and also here because of UT, believes in division -- institutional division -- and disallows meritorious students on religious lines because they are Muslims.

"The registration of the institute has been cancelled because of that," Para told reporters in Anantnag district.

"It also validates that the politics of division cannot have its future in the state," he added.

PDP spokesperson Aditya Gupta claimed that BJP and the NC are both responsible for the closure of the college. "It is a big setback to Jammu and reflects betrayal by BJP with the people of the region,” he said. PTI TAS SSB SKY SKY